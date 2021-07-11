The man barricaded himself inside the house before submitting to arrest.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A domestic assault in Lexington Saturday night has landed a mother and her child in the hospital and a man behind bars.

Toney Allison, 36, is charged with strangling and assaulting his partner, Taylor Winecoff and her child, Lexington police said.

The child suffered serious, but not life-threatening cuts after attempting with a machete to stop Allison from assaulting Winecoff, officials said. Police did not say how the child got access to the machete, only that the child was cut on the face and hands when Allison wrested the weapon from the child.

Winecoff and the child were taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Allison, however, initially resisted arrest, barricading himself inside the house. After a few hours of negotiations, he came out and was arrested, police said.

Allison received medical treatment and after his release was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation, child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and two counts of assault on a government official.

He was taken to Davidson County Jail and given no bond.Allison is set to appear in court o Aug. 17.