MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a teen was shot near the intersection of Third Avenue and Brief Street Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 7 p.m., a 14-year-old male was walking on Third Avenue when 17-year-old D'Michael Jenkins came up to him and shot him in the right arm.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in stable condition.

No one else was hurt.

The release says Jenkins is wanted for Aggravated Assault. He is known to be in the Pleasant Hill area and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Macon man in critical but stable condition after Hawkinsville Road shooting

RELATED: Warner Robins man arrested after woman choked, robbed at gunpoint

RELATED: 2 charged with murder after fatal shooting at Fort Valley apartment complex

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.