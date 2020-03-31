MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one teen to the hospital Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8 p.m., deputies got the call about a fight at the corner of D Street and E Street in which a man pulled out a gun and fired several shots. The release says a 15-year-old male was shot once in the leg. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in stable condition. 

Shooting on D Street in Macon
BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

No one else was hurt. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. 

