MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one teen to the hospital Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8 p.m., deputies got the call about a fight at the corner of D Street and E Street in which a man pulled out a gun and fired several shots. The release says a 15-year-old male was shot once in the leg. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in stable condition.

BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

No one else was hurt. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: 2 charged with Crawford County murder after man found shot to death

RELATED: Bibb County Sheriff's Office sees upward trend in some crimes

RELATED: Dublin police looking for suspect in fatal shooting

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.