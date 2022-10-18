Macon 16-year-old in critical but stable condition after accidentally shooting himself

The 16-year-old victim said he was holding a loaded gun when he accidentally shot himself in the thigh.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager is in the hospital after being shot just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at at around 7:45 p.m. about a person shot. The 16-year-old victim said he was holding a loaded gun when he accidentally shot himself in the thigh.

The victim was taken to the Piedmont Macon where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

This case is still under investigation.