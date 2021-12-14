Macon 17-year-old in critical but stable condition after being shot

17-year-old Tyashia Lundy was shot inside her home by an unknown man.

MACON, Ga. — A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in west Macon Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 4700-block of High Oak Drive around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies were told Tyashia Lundy, 17, was shot inside her home by an unknown man. She was taken to the hospital, where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect and the case is still under investigation.