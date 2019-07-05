MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone shot and killed an 18-year-old in East Macon Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies responded to Briarcliff Road at Boulevard to find Keshawn Maurice Jackson lying dead in the driver's seat of a Toyota Corolla with a gunshot to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene. They are investigating the case as a homicide.

The sheriff's office says the shooter had already fled the scene when authorities arrived. There is no further information on that person yet.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This is a developing story. Check back with 13WMAZ for updates.

