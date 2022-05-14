Macon 21-year-old in critical but stable condition after being shot in Southwest High parking lot

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in the parking lot of Southwest High School, near the track and field area.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in from the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent just before 8 p.m. about a 21-year-old man being shot and taken to the emergency room.
The victim is listed in critical but stable condition.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.