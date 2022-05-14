Macon 21-year-old in critical but stable condition after being shot in Southwest High parking lot

The call came in from the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent just before 8 p.m. about a 21-year-old man being shot and taken to the emergency room.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in the parking lot of Southwest High School, near the track and field area.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in from the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent just before 8 p.m. about a 21-year-old man being shot and taken to the emergency room.

The victim is listed in critical but stable condition.

This case is still under investigation.