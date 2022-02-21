Macon 24-year-old in critical condition after being shot on Leone Drive North

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was shot at a home at 2902 Leone Drive North Monday evening.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 4:30 p.m., the call came in about a shooting in the area. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a 24-year-old man in the front yard of the home who had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
There is no word on a suspect or details of the shooting at this time.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.