Macon 6-year-old hospitalized after being grazed by bullet

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 5:30 p.m., deputies got a call about a child possibly grazed by a bullet.
The girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is listed in stable condition.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.