Macon 6-year-old hospitalized after being grazed by bullet

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was shot on Wren Avenue Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 5:30 p.m., deputies got a call about a child possibly grazed by a bullet.

The girl was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is listed in stable condition.

This case is still under investigation.