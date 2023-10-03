Macon apartment building employee charged with 104 counts of forgery, 104 counts of theft for allegedly misusing tenant funds

36-year-old Crystal Denise Brown was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is accused of mishandling tenants' money orders.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was arrested Tuesday on 104 counts of forgery and 104 counts of theft by conversion in a scheme that the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says involved misusing rent payments.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office said, 36-year-old Crystal Denise Brown is accused of mishandling money orders from tenants of the McAffee Towers at 1212 Gray Highway, where she was an employee.

Brown was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center Tuesday afternoon.

They say investigators had been looking into Brown from October 2020 to June 2022.

On top of the 104 counts of theft by conversion and 104 counts of forgery in the third degree, Brown is also facing 12 counts of computer forgery, the sheriff's office said.

Brown is in custody and being held without bond.