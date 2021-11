It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MACON, Ga. — According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, one person is dead in a homicide on 4334 West Highland Drive off Mercer University Drive.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Anthos at Shadowood West apartment complex.

Jones says the victim was shot in the head.

No more information is available at this time.