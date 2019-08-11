MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Darrell Solomon turned himself in to police around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The sheriff's office identified Solomon as the suspect for a shooting on Pio Nono Circle.

Larryo Falconsville says he came running when he heard shots fired near Pio Nono Avenue.

"It sounded like there were at least 6 good shots," said Falconsville.

Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they received a call for shots fired at this home on Pio Nono Circle.

"I looked across the street and the first paramedic came and picked up a child, and an adult lady picked up the second," said Falconsville.

Williams says when they arrived, they found 30-year-old Shakema Dickson and her daughter, 2-year-old Korri, had been shot.

Her cousin Keke Davidson said Shakema was kind, fun-loving, and loved her children.

Police have identified that man as 19-year-old Darrell Solomon. They say that Dickson and Solomon were fighting when he shot both Dickson and her daughter multiple times. Police say Dickson tried to protect her daughter during the gunfire.

"They really need to stop the violence," said Falconsville.

Falconsville says it’s scary to think the shooting happened in broad daylight and the man was able to escape.

Police say Korri is still listed in critical condition at this time.

RELATED: UPDATE: Macon man accused of killing woman, shooting her toddler daughter in custody

RELATED: Man shot in the face outside north Macon hotel

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.