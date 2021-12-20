Macon-Bibb fire investigators believe 5 possible arsons are all connected

Five abandoned houses burned within six days in Macon. The latest fire was set Sunday, Lt. Kyle Murray says.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department is continuing to follow leads in a string of possible arsons around Eisenhower Parkway.

Now, investigators believe they've connected five fires that happened within a couple blocks within just six days. The latest fire happened Sunday.

"He's working within a couple blocks radius of where the hotspot was the other night," said fire investigator Lt. Kyle Murray.

Within a few hours last Tuesday, three vacant homes near Eisenhower Parkway burned. The houses were located on Central Avenue, Ell Street, and Daley Street.

Then, Wednesday morning, firefighters were called out to a fourth fire which was also on Ell Street.

Sunday around noon, crews worked to put out a fire on Third Street.

Macon-Bibb County fire investigators believe the string of possible arsons are connected.

"It's within walking distance of the other fires, set in the same place inside the home, so it kind of leads me to believe it may be the same individual who did it," said Lt. Murray.

Murray says the evidence points towards a single person lighting all five fires.

"Where [the fires] started at has been pretty much the same place in those different homes," Lt. Murray said.

Murray would not identify the possible suspect but says investigators believe it's a homeless man.

Murray says they're still working to determine criminal intent in each case, a factor needed for them to classify the fires as arson.

"If it is a squatter that's trying to stay out of the weather, trying to stay warm, starting a little fire to stay warm and then it's getting out of control, the criminal intent is not necessarily there," Murray said. "Even though they're not supposed to be inside the property, so they are trespassing."