'It's very stressful': Macon cell phone store reports three break-ins within two weeks

Chris Lopez runs five Metro by T-Mobile stores in Macon. He says the one on Mercer University Drive is the only one with the problem.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Macon cell phone store continues to clean up debris and recover inventory after a break-in early Tuesday.

The manager at Metro by T-Mobile store on Mercer University Drive says they've had several robberies the past two weeks.

Charles Lopez manages five stores in the area. He says none of the others have this problem, but the one on Mercer University Drive has seen three break-ins in just two weeks.

"This has happened three times. It hasn't happened any time at any of my other stores," he said.

The robber didn't just steal merchandise. He also stole Lopez' patience.

"Three times in a two week period? It's very stressful because this is the last thing I want to be taking care of," Lopez said.

The store's security cameras show someone breaking in and crawling through the bars on one of the windows around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lopez says the robber got away with between $200 to $500 in accessories.

Last week, someone shattered the door with a rock and climbed over the security gate.

They stole $700 of merchandise.

"It's actually more expensive to fix the windows every time he comes in rather than replace the accessories he stole," Lopez said.

He says the fixes and additional safety upgrades, like bars on the windows, help his staff feel safer at work.

"We basically set up things like this so that they feel secure. That when they come to work that they feel safe and there won't be anything like that happening at our locations," Lopez said.

The store now has two people working at all times the store is open for added security. With the new windows and new precautions, Lopez says the only thing left to do is care for his team.

"We're here for them. If they need anything, we're here for them. If they feel unsafe, we don't get mad at them if they want to call out for things like this," Lopez said.

They're also going to install trackers in some of the merchandise. That way, if they're robbed again, they can track the burglar.

Lopez says deputies told him they've identified a suspect for the break-ins, but he has not been arrested yet.