Macon clergy prays for an end to gun violence in vigil

Macon-Bibb set new homicide records in 2020 and 2021, and may be headed to a new record in 2022.

MACON, Ga. — Macon clergy from several churches held a prayer vigil Thursday night at High Street Park downtown.

People gathered to remember the lives lost to gun violence, not only here in Macon, but also nationally.

Macon resident Latasha Ross went to the vigil and shared what she wants to see from her community in putting a stop to gun violence.

"I lost a nephew due to gang violence on the 19th of May, that resulted in death. I have a nephew that's a victim of gang violence. He's in a wheelchair. He's disabled," says Ross. "They need to put down those illegal weapons. Put down their reputations. Put all that stuff in their pocket. Pick up a Bible. Go pick up a job."