MONTEZUMA, Ga. — A Macon County High School student is charged with taking a gun to school on Thursday.

Supt. Marc Maynor says authorities got a tip around 9:15 a.m. about a gun on campus.

School officials secured the high school building and found the gun in a student's bag, he said.

Maynor says Terrance Mann, 17, was arrested and charged with possessing a gun on school property.

He says investigators don't know why Mann took the gun to school.

No shots were fired and nobody was injured, he said.

Maynor did not know the type of gun or whether it was loaded, referring questions to campus police.

13WMAZ could not reach Sheriff Leonard Johnson for further information.