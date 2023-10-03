Two inmates on the run after Macon County jailbreak, Macon County Sheriff’s Office says

The sheriff's office realized the inmates escaped at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, but they believe the escape happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — It is an escape that sounds like it came straight out of the movies.

On Thursday night, five inmates at the Macon County Jail climbed through the jail’s air conditioner vent and made a break for it, Deputy Sheriff Joshua Harris told 13WMAZ.

They believe it happened Thursday evening at around 9:30 p.m., Harris said. But the sheriff’s office only realized that they had gone missing at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

While five people escaped, Deputy Sheriff Harris said that three of the escaped inmates turned themselves back in. Harris says they are still looking for two inmates, identified as 36-year-old Bobby Minor and 21-year-old Raquan Ray.

Deputy Sheriff Harris does not believe they are that dangerous, since they were both brought in on drug charges. But the deputy sheriff says Ray made some indication that “he was not coming back to jail without a fight."

According to Harris, the sheriff’s office is working to get warrants on Ray and Minor.

Harris says they are working with Sumter County to get all the escaped inmates transferred to a different facility. Harris expects them to be sent to Americus and Albany.

Minor is 6 foot tall, 150 pounds and he has black hair and brown eyes. Harris also says he has tattoos all over.

Ray has no visible scars and is also 6 feet tall and is around 163 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.