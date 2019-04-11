MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a person shot in Macon just after 5 p.m. Monday.

According to Sergeant Clay Williams, a 22-year-old man was shot in the right leg. Williams says an ambulance picked the man up from a home on Laura Ann Place. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Williams says investigators do not know where in Macon the man was shot or when.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Macon man dies after being shot in the head during fight

RELATED: Two charged with shooting Macon man at party

RELATED: Macon woman in stable condition after being shot in leg

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.