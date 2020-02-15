MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:45 p.m.:

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Jerome Christopher Miller of Macon has been charged with murder.

Deputies say they detained Miller at the corner of Eisenhower and Presidential Parkway within minutes of the shooting.

Miller was taken to the Bibb County Jail.

He is being held without bond.

One woman is dead after a shooting at a Macon motel.

That's according to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones says the call came in around 9:55 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies found a 37-year-old woman unresponsive with gunshot wounds to her upper body at the the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on Chambers Road.

Jones says she is identified as Ashley Wease of Eatonton and that the family has been notified.

The woman was pronounced dead at the motel, he said.

The release says it happened in room 240.

Deputies caught a person of interest just minutes after the shooting, according to the release. He was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigations Office for questioning.

No one else was hurt. This is the county's seventh homicide of 2020.

Sgt. Clay Williams with the sheriff's office says they are still in the early stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

