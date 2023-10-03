Macon woman arrested for dragging 9-year-old by hair, hitting her face

27-year-old Samarria White is accused of dragging the child by her hair, pulling her up by the hair and repeatedly yanking the child's hair.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was arrested Friday after a "shocking video" showed her dragging a 9-year-old by her hair and hitting her in the face, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the Bloomfield neighborhood at 4116 Southview Drive.

They say that 27-year-old Samarria White had some neighborhood kids over to play in her pool, according to the incident report, but got mad and sent everyone home.

A neighbor's kid — who was over at the pool — saw White chasing a child on the road and took a video.

When White caught up to the child, the video showed her dragging the girl by her hair while hitting her in the face.

White dragged the child by the hair, pulled her up by the hair and repeatedly yanked the child's hair as the child cried for White to stop, according to a video reviewed by 13WMAZ.

We are not releasing the video because of the graphic nature of the video and the fact that a child was involved.

The child recording the video showed it to their mother, who called the sheriff's office to report it.

When confronted by a Bibb County deputy, White initially denied dragging the child, according to the incident report. But when the deputies told White about the video, she was arrested and charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.

A paramedic who evaluated the 9-year-old reported that she had redness on her chest that was beginning to bruise, according to the incident report.

The 9-year-old was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and one of White's relatives agreed to care of all three of White's children.