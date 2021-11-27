x
Crime

Bibb deputies looking for person who robbed Shurling Drive Family Dollar with baseball bat

Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar located at 2035 Shurling Drive Friday night

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar located at 2035 Shurling Drive Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9:30 p.m., a person came into the store and threatened the cashier with a baseball bat, demanding cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the robber ran away.

No one was hurt.

This case is under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

