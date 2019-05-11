MACON, Ga. — Two Macon gang members were sentenced to prison this week for a 2018 armed robbery.

According to a release from the district attorney's office, a judge sentenced 20-year-old Twayne Jafar Rainey Jr. to serve 20 years, with the first 15 years to be served in prison.

Rainey pleaded guilty to armed robbery, possession of a prohibited item by an inmate, and violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

On Tuesday, 26-year old Terrell Obrian Everett pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was sentenced to serve 20 years, with the first 12 in prison.

CASE HISTORY

Rainey and Everett robbed a man at gunpoint and took his car after they lured him behind Pendleton Homes on March 11, 2018.

Law enforcement later got a tip that led to them recovering the stolen items.

The man identified Rainey and Everett from a photo line-up, the release states.

Rainey participated in gang activity while he had a cell phone inside the Bibb County Jail. The release states he was affiliated with a subset of the Gangster Disciples street gang called the Blacc Team.

Everett was on probation for a 2017 gang act conviction while he committed the robbery. On Friday, his probation was revoked in full.

