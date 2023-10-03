59-year-old man in critical condition after being shot at a Pio Nono gas station

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Macon gas station early Tuesday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
59-year-old Carl Bruce Thomas was shot during a fight at the Citgo gas station located at 1803 Pio Nono Avenue at just after 5:30 a.m.
Thomas was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. No one else was injured.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants and a backpack. He was seen leaving with a woman. Investigators are asking help in locating a white Nissan Altima with the tag number RKL1919 that was seen leaving the area.
This shooting is still under investigation, anyone with information can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.