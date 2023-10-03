59-year-old man in critical condition after being shot at a Pio Nono gas station

The shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Macon gas station early Tuesday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

59-year-old Carl Bruce Thomas was shot during a fight at the Citgo gas station located at 1803 Pio Nono Avenue at just after 5:30 a.m.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. No one else was injured.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants and a backpack. He was seen leaving with a woman. Investigators are asking help in locating a white Nissan Altima with the tag number RKL1919 that was seen leaving the area.