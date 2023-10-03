Macon woman pleads guilty to $3.5 million tax fraud scheme, faces up to 13 years in prison

She admitted to falsifying tax documents and received more than $331,758 in refunds, including creating a fake business.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit a multi-million dollar tax fraud scheme, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia.

43-year-old Lonnise Janelle Andrews admitted to falsifying tax documents and received more than $331,758 in refunds, including creating a fake business and claiming hundreds of non-existent employees, in an attempt to commit a tax fraud scheme that totaled more than $3.5 million.

“Those engaged in tax refund schemes and fraud are breaking federal law and will be held accountable for these crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Working with our law enforcement partners, we will seek justice on behalf of taxpayers.”

She pleaded guilty to one count of making and subscribing a false return, one count of false claim for a tax credit and one count of false claim for a refund/ She faces a maximum sentence of thirteen years in prison and a maximum of $600,000 in fines. In addition, Andrews agreed to pay $331,758 restitution to the IRS. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024. Andrews is not eligible for parole.

“Lonnise Andrews took responsibility today for fraudulently obtaining tax refunds and Employee Retention Credits when she pled guilty to these crimes,” said Demetrius Hardeman, Acting Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “IRS Criminal special agents will continue investigating, on behalf of honest taxpayers, those who engage in breaking tax laws.”

According to court documents, Andrews falsified IRS tax forms for herself, her father and a fake business, including reporting incomes, losses and withholdings. She used a tax preparation website to generate fake Forms 1099-MISC and 1099-R. The IRS issued her a refund check for more than $165,000.

She also created a fake business called Andrew Harris Corbin and applied for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

She signed and filed the false forms in 2020 and listed her father and a fake person named “Greg Corbin” as the organizers. She requested a credit for more than $3 million for AHC for 957 employees and more than $1.4 million in wages and other compensation.

The IRC processed a check for more than $25,000 to AHC for her house in Macon. The check was later found in her bedroom during a search.

