18-year-old Macon girl arrested for making prank call to 911 about a fake hostage situation at McDonald's

MACON, Ga. — A teen has been arrested for prank calling 911 at Macon fast-food restaurant, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

18-year-old Tiara Simoune Everett called 911 last week and reported that there was an angry man in the lobby of the McDonald’s on Ocmulgee East Boulevard.

She said there were five people inside being held at gunpoint, including children. Everett said the man had a large gun and was threatening to kill anyone who screamed.

She said she was hiding inside the bathroom. When deputies arrived, she hung up the phone.

No one was inside the restaurant with a gun and management told deputies that nothing had happened.