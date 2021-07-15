Macon leaders, community meet in forum to find solutions to violent crime

Leaders had the opportunity to hear from concerned and grieving families about what they think could be possible solutions to violence in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — This year, Macon has seen more than 30 homicides, and Thursday night, people joined community leaders to help find solutions.

The Macon Violence Prevention Forum was held at the Macon Mall.

Families also learned about available resources that would aid in the effort to reduce crime, while many others shared their experiences about losing loved ones to the violence.

Two concerned citizens who spoke at the forum say it will take community involvement.

"If we can get a situation where we get some parenting skills, some problem-solving skills with our young parents, male and female, with these kids, that'll stop some of the killings," said Myles Patrick.

"What we need to do is get the people in the neighborhoods to care," said another forum attendee.