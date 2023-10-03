Macon man, 31, in stable condition after being shot in foot while mowing lawn

The victim was cutting grass on a lawnmower when he heard gunshots and was hit in the foot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot in the foot at Tindall Fields Apartments on Nussbaum Avenue in Macon just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was cutting grass on a lawnmower when he heard gunshots and was hit in the foot.

The man was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

No one else was hurt. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

This case is still under investigation.