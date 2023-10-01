x
Crime

Warrant: Macon man shot and killed 15-year-old from back yard of marijuana grow house

The 57-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday fired shots from the back yard of his house in south Macon, according to a warrant from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 

57-year-old Algie Bryant was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts. 

According to the warrant, Bryant fired shots behind his house at 4180 Pinson Street. Investigators call it a marijuana grow house. They found shell casing in the back yard. Inside the house they found ammo and an empty ammo box. Algie denied owning a gun.

They also found booths with lights, humidifiers and marijuana-grow equipment as well as mason jars with marijuana, edibles and a scale. 

In addition to murder, Bryant was also charged with Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony. 

He is scheduled to make a first appearance before a Bibb County magistrate judge Wednesday afternoon.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.  

