Warrant: Macon man shot and killed 15-year-old from back yard of marijuana grow house

The 57-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday fired shots from the back yard of his house in south Macon, according to a warrant from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

57-year-old Algie Bryant was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts.

According to the warrant, Bryant fired shots behind his house at 4180 Pinson Street. Investigators call it a marijuana grow house. They found shell casing in the back yard. Inside the house they found ammo and an empty ammo box. Algie denied owning a gun.

They also found booths with lights, humidifiers and marijuana-grow equipment as well as mason jars with marijuana, edibles and a scale.

In addition to murder, Bryant was also charged with Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony.

He is scheduled to make a first appearance before a Bibb County magistrate judge Wednesday afternoon.