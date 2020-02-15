MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was arrested after being found with drugs during a traffic stop.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were checking the area of Walker Avenue and Bloomfield Drive when they stopped a car with canceled registration. The release says when they stopped the driver, 33-year-old Adrian Montez Howard, a K-9 officer was alerted that there were drugs in the car. Deputies then arrested Howard and searched the car, finding crack cocaine and an ecstasy pill.

Howard was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with two counts of Possession of Schedule I or II Narcotic. He is being held without bond at this time.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Bibb deputies arrest 6 in drug bust

RELATED: Forsyth man arrested after drug bust at home

RELATED: 3 arrested after east Macon drug bust

RELATED: 8 charged with drug trafficking after bust at Laurens County 'trap house'





STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.