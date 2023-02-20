28-year-old man arrested and charged with armed robbery of Truist Bank on Riverside

The man entered the bank last Thursday with a gun and slid a note to the teller demanding money.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery last Thursday in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

28-year-old Gabriel Michael Bell was arrested on Monday after robbing the Truist Bank located on Riverside Drive on Feb. 16.

Bell entered the bank and slide a note to the teller demanding money. Once he received the money he ran into the woods near the bank, according to the sheriff's office.

Bell is currently being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on multiple charges including armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He does not currently have a bond.