Candace Towns, a trans woman, was found dead on October 31, 2017 on Rosecrest Avenue in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Back on Halloween of 2017, the body of Candace Towns was found shot to death.

On Thursday night, Candace Towns' brother, Shamekia Towns, says their family got a phone call they'll never forget

"We've been praying a whole lot that eventually, we would know who did it and why," he says. "It was amazingly shocking and so hurtful to actually know that, to see your family dead."

Candace Towns was found dead on Rosecrest Avenue. Towns says it's still a painful memory for the entire family.

The man arrested is 26-year-old Horace Jamal Marsh of Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says after questioning, they charged him with Candace's murder.

Towns says now, they want to know why Marsh did it. "I just wanna know what happened? What could go wrong for someone to actually go that far?"

He says the timing couldn't be better. "Candace birthday is in like five days. This is like the best birthday gift to Candace in the world."

Towns says they will be doing a balloon release to honor Candace's birthday, July 22, like they've done for the last two years.

Marsh is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

