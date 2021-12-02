MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man in a double shooting that left a Byron woman dead and a pregnant woman hospitalized back in November.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 6 p.m. Thursday, 33-year-old Johnny Jaramond Jackson was arrested at his home on the 4300 block of Napier Avenue. Jackson is suspected in the death of 24-year-old Raiyawna Moser-Powell, who was found dead near the intersection of Mallard and Wren Avenues in west Macon’s Anthony Homes public housing area on the morning of November 28. A second woman, 26-year-old Gabrielle Russell, who was pregnant, was also found shot. She was taken to the hospital.
Thursday evening, Jackson was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Murder. He is being held without bond at this time.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.