According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 6 p.m. Thursday, 33-year-old Johnny Jaramond Jackson was arrested at his home on the 4300 block of Napier Avenue. Jackson is suspected in the death of 24-year-old Raiyawna Moser-Powell, who was found dead near the intersection of Mallard and Wren Avenues in west Macon’s Anthony Homes public housing area on the morning of November 28. A second woman, 26-year-old Gabrielle Russell, who was pregnant, was also found shot. She was taken to the hospital.