Macon man arrested in several car break-ins at Perry Holiday Inn

PERRY, Ga. — Perry police arrested a Macon man for several car break-ins that happened in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn Express located at 1502 Sam Nunn Boulevard on January 6.

According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a 25-year-old man was arrested on January 12 in connection to the break-ins. The man is charged with 17 counts of Entering Automobile, 15 counts of Criminal Trespass, 2 counts of Criminal Damage of Property and 1 count Loitering.

He is being held at the Houston County jail.