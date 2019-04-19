MACON, Ga. — A man is in the Bibb County jail after an argument with his roommates Thursday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release says Dwayne Eli Lawrence, 39, was arguing with his roommates around 11 p.m. on Pierce Avenue when he started to disturb the neighborhood.

Someone came to get Lawrence and calm him down, and when he went to grab his things, he got a gun from his bedroom.

Lawrence was arrested and deputies realized the gun had been reported stolen. He is charged with disorderly conduct and theft by receiving stolen property, and being held on a $4,700 bond.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.