MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged Monday morning after deputies found him asleep in a car in west Macon.

According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle call at Log Cabin Drive and Napier Avenue around 4 a.m. on March 2.

When they arrived, they found the driver of a gray Nissan Altima asleep behind the wheel with a pistol near with gear shift.

Deputies pulled the gun out through an open window and then woke the driver up – identified as 25-year-old Kendray Walden – and told him to park the car.

They found the gun had been reported stolen from a car in early February.

A search of the Altima found an open bottle of Hennessey, weed and an Ecstasy pill.

Walden was taken to the Bibb jail and charged with possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and an open container.

He was released on an $11,050 bond.

