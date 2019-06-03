MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is out on bond after being arrested and charged with multiple felonies during a search at his home earlier this week.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, SWAT deputies and Bibb investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Mason Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

RELATED: Macon man charged after being found asleep behind the wheel

During the search, they found several pieces of crack cocaine, marijuana, a pistol, and five dogs in need of medical attention.

RELATED: 700 dogs found 'in horrific conditions' on south Georgia property, Humane Society says

40-year-old Mark Anthony Goolsby was arrested and charged with: possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance in a drug free zone, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of animal cruelty and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

He was released on a $22,750 bond and the dogs were taken to the Macon-Bibb Animal Shelter.