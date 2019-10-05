MACON, Ga. — Bibb investigators charged a man Thursday with four robberies at businesses around Macon.

The four robberies are broken down as follows:

On April 27 just after midnight, a man entered the Jim Food Mart on Jeffersonville Road and demanded money from the clerk. He ran away after receiving an undisclosed amount.

On May 6, two Gray Highway businesses were robbed – the Murphy USA gas station and the Dunkin Donuts.

On May 7, a man entered the Subway at North Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and demanded money from the register. He took the money and ran away.

Later that night, deputies were sent to the Walgreens on Gray Highway for a person matching the description of the Subway robbery suspect. While checking the area, they found the suspect, 31-year-old Darryl James Clark.

Deputies checked Clark and found drugs and related items, so he was taken to the jail and charged with possession of schedule II substances and possession of drug related items.

On May 9, investigators added three counts of robbery and one count of armed robbery after reviewing surveillance tapes from each of the locations.

Clark is being held without bond and anyone with additional information can call BSO at 478-751-7500.

