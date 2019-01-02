MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail after allegedly shooting at his own brother and stealing his car.

According to a release from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7 a.m. on January 4 off Millerfield Road.

35-year-old Maurice Mills was taking his 36-year-old brother, Terrell Mills, to a house on Millerfield Road.

When they got to the house, Terrell allegedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at his brother before shooting at him.

Investigators say Maurice pushed the gun away and then he ran behind an abandoned house. Terrell then drove off in his brother’s car after he was unable to find him.

On Thursday, Jan. 31, deputies found Terrell at a house off Bowman Street.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by taking auto. He also had holds for probation and parole violations.

He is being held without bond.