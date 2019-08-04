MACON, Ga. — A 20-year-old Macon man is in jail after being arrested for driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing from deputies last week.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a stolen Chevy Impala leaving Cobble Hill Apartments on Rice Mill Road around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies turned on their lights and sirens, but the driver sped away until the Impala’s rear tire blew out on Pio Nono Avenue near Somerset Drive.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Rahkon Howard, got out and ran briefly before deputies captured him. Howard’s passenger was able to get away from the scene.

Howard was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with theft by taking auto, felony fleeing and eluding, and possession of marijuana.

The Impala had been reported stolen several hours before his arrest from the Sunoco at 2510 Pio Nono Ave. after the owner left it running while they were inside the convenience store.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

