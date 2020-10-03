MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested a man they say exploited a 14-year-old girl in a sex trafficking scheme from 2016 to 2018.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 52-year-old Derrick Dewayne Sallette allegedly took the girl to local hotels, photographed, and sexually assaulted her over the course of two years.

The release says the victim came forward to report the exploitation after Sallette recently contacted her, threatening to post past pictures of her on the internet if she wouldn't let him take more photos of her.

Sallette was arrested Monday and taken to the Bibb County jail, where he is charged with trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, sexual exploitation of a child, enticing a child for indecent purposes, rape and two counts of aggravated child molestation. There is no bond at this time.

