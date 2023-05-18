Macon man gets 4 life sentences in 2020 triple murder and kidnapping of 2-year-old son

A judge sentenced Caesar Crockett to life without parole on all three malice murder charges, and a life sentence for kidnapping and 20 years for aggravated assault

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man Thursday got four life sentences after being convicted in a 2021 triple murder.

Back in March 2020, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said Caesar Crockett shot his girlfriend's parents and her sister.

Florida authorities later arrested Crockett after a standoff near Tampa.

With him was his 2-year-old son.

Investigators say Crockett and his girlfriend argued over the boy.

Thursday, a jury convicted Crockett on all counts.

According to the district attorney's office, a judge sentenced him to life without parole on all three malice murder charges.

He also received a life sentence for kidnapping and 20 years for aggravated assault.