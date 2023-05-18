Macon man gets 4 life sentences in 2020 triple murder and kidnapping of 2-year-old son

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man Thursday got four life sentences after being convicted in a 2021 triple murder.
Back in March 2020, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said Caesar Crockett shot his girlfriend's parents and her sister.
Florida authorities later arrested Crockett after a standoff near Tampa.
With him was his 2-year-old son.
Investigators say Crockett and his girlfriend argued over the boy.
Thursday, a jury convicted Crockett on all counts.
According to the district attorney's office, a judge sentenced him to life without parole on all three malice murder charges.
He also received a life sentence for kidnapping and 20 years for aggravated assault.
The verdict came less than an hour after Crockett testified. He denied he was at the home where the three people died.