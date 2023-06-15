Macon man gets 40 years in 2022 multi-county high-speed chase with Georgia State Patrol

33-year-old Christopher Rodriguez sentenced to 40 years, with the first 35 years to be served in prison and the remaining 5 years to be served on probation.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man who wrecked his car after a chase with the Georgia State Patrol back in December was sentenced to 35 years in prison and 5 years of probation Thursday.

According to a news release from the Houston County District Attorney's Office, on December 20, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Christopher Rodriguez, didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued.

During the chase, Rodriguez fired at least three shots through his car’s back window, hitting the hood of a trooper's car and ricocheted away.

Rodriguez made a turn into a business, got out of the car, and ran away. He then jacked another driver's car and sped off. Rodriguez traveled onto Interstate 75 North and continued the chase. When they made it into Bibb County, the suspect crashed on US 41 near GA 247.

Rodriguez was taken into custody by troopers and deputies from the Bibb, Houston, and Peach county sheriff’s offices.

After an investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed that Rodriguez was a convicted felon affiliated with the Latin Kings criminal street gang.

In May, after initially pleading not guilty on all counts, Rodriguez opted to instead enter a guilty plea rather than going to trial.