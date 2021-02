According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the man was shot just after 9 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in the hospital after being shot at the Church's Chicken located at Pio Nono Avenue and Anthony Road Thursday night.

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the man was shot just after 9 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

There is no information about his condition or a suspect at this time.