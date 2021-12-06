Macon man in critical condition after shooting on Bloomfield Road

28-year-old Shamond Evans was shot outside of a home on Bloomfield Road. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 5700 block of Bloomfield Road Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., 28-year-old Shamond Evans was shot outside of a home on Bloomfield Road. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.