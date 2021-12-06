Macon man in critical condition after shooting on Bloomfield Road

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 5700 block of Bloomfield Road Monday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., 28-year-old Shamond Evans was shot outside of a home on Bloomfield Road. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.