MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at the corner of Walnut Street and Forest Avenue Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 9:30 p.m., they got the call about shots fired in the area. When they got to the scene, deputies found a 25-year-old man lying in the street with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is listed in critical condition.

No one else was hurt, and there is no information on the suspect.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Macon man wanted since July arrested for teaching kids how to fight rival gangs

RELATED: Bibb deputies investigating man shot in leg

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.