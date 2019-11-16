MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Macon on Saturday.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man was stabbed on Cedar Street near Ell Street around 3:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a 60-year-old man with "multiple cuts" to his arms and body, the release states.

It was reported that the man was outside of Bowden Homes when he saw 25-year-old Tenacio Rodriguez Boyd, who lives there, rolling around on the ground with a knife.

The man said something to Boyd and that's when Boyd stabbed him, according to the release.

The man was taken to Navicent where he is listed in critical condition. No one else was injured.

Boyd fled on foot before deputies got there.

The release states Boyd is considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach him if you see him.

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 168 pounds. He was last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt and jeans.

If anyone knows Boyd's whereabouts, they can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

RELATED: UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured after Macon shooting

RELATED: Teen shot and killed in Dodge County

RELATED: 2 shot after family dispute in Macon

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.