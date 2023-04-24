Macon man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 Riverwalk Apartments shooting

Kendarius Hill, 23, pled Guilty to Malice Murder in Bibb Superior Court in Douglas Stevenson's death. He was sentenced to life in prison.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man has pled guilty to the 2020 murder of Douglas Stevenson.

According to a news release from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, on May 12, 2020, 22-year-old Douglas Stevenson was shot and killed in the parking lot at the Riverwalk Apartments in north Macon.

Stevenson was found dead in his car after having been shot several times.

Investigators were called to the shooting at the complex in the 5500 block of Riverside Drive. At the time witnesses said there was a large crowd gathered when someone started shooting.

The release says Kendarius Trevon Hill's girlfriend and another woman had been fighting over a cell phone, when Terico Little, the codefendant with Hill, got involved and fired shots. Hill joined in and fired his gun toward Little.

Hill then walked up to a car in which Stevenson, who was not a part of the fight, was sitting and fired several shots into the car, killing him. Hill was arrested days later after a traffic stop in Sandy Springs.

Monday, Hill, now 23, pled Guilty to Malice Murder in Bibb Superior Court in Stevenson's death. He was sentenced to life in prison.