Macon man pleads guilty to trying to rob the same bank that he was imprisoned for robbing in 2013

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man who was recently released from federal prison for robbing a bank in 2013 pleaded guilty this week to trying to rob a bank at the same location, calling his probation officer to report his own crime.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia, William Jeffrey Lowder, Jr., 41, walked into the Truist Bank on Mercer University Drive in Macon at around 11 a.m. on January 27 and handed a teller a note demanding money from the register. Lowder reached behind his back, which the clerk believed meant that he had a gun, but he did not. When he was told that there was no register, Lowder left the bank.

Lowder was recently released from federal prison for robbing the same bank in 2013 and was serving a term of supervised release. An hour after leaving the bank, Lowder called his U.S. Probation officer to report his crime and his location and was arrested.

Lowder pleaded guilty to attempted bank robbery on Tuesday. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.