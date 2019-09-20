MACON, Ga. — A judge sentenced a Macon man to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison, for 'choke-slamming' his former girlfriend.

According to a release from the Office of the District Attorney Macon Judicial Circuit, Bibb County jurors found 49-year-old Shaundra Danielly Sr. guilty of family violence-related aggravated assault and battery on Thursday.

Danielly is banned from contacting his former girlfriend, who is his then-5-year-old daughter’s mother, as part of his probation.

Prosecutors presented evidence showing Danielly and the woman broke up by July 2017.

The release says he had permission to visit his daughter at her house on Henrietta Street on July 23, 2017.

Law enforcement had to remove him from her house when he refused to leave.

He went back to her house the next day and his daughter saw him walking up to the door. That’s when she ran out to the porch.

The release says Danielly’s former girlfriend brought their daughter back inside the house and then went to speak with him on the porch. When she tried to go back inside, he forced his way in and grabbed her by the throat.

The woman testified that she briefly lost consciousness after he “choke-slammed” her, and when she woke up, he was talking to their daughter, the release says.

After Danielly left the house, she called 911.

Body camera footage from the responding deputy recorded the woman’s account of what happened, according to the release. The release says the deputy saw scratches on her chest and redness on her neck.

While testifying during the trial, she said Danielly was violent “many times” throughout their 10-year relationship.

On July 3, 2012, Danielly plead guilty to battery-family violence in Bibb County State Court stemming from violent contact with the same woman.

