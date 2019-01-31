A Macon man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after grooming and molesting a girl he met on Facebook.

According to a release from the Bibb DA’s office, 44-year-old Adrian Tennison will spend the next 75 years of his life in prison without parole after being convicted on charges of aggravated child molestation.

A teen girl testified on trial that Tennison engaged in sex acts with her from March 2016 to September 2016 when she was 12.

She believed he was sexually training her for a 13-step program to prepare her for marriage with a boy she had met on Facebook.

Facebook messages she believed to be from the boy’s mother told her to have sex with Tennison and threatened that one of her loved ones would die if she didn’t participate in training.

Investigators testified that it was Tennison behind the boy’s profile and the profile of the boy’s mother.

Tennison’s wife was the one who found the messages and reported them to law enforcement.

Due to his four prior felony convictions, Tennison will not be eligible for parole.